By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 June 2023 • 18:30

Manchester City's Ilkay Gunodgan celebrates scoring a goal

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he doesn’t know what the future holds for him after a historic Champions League victory.

Gundogan became the first Man City captain to lift the Champions League trophy after what was a hectic night in Istanbul which saw Kevin de Bruyne being forced off with an injury during the first half before Ederson’s late heroics stopped the game from going to extra time.

In the process of winning the Champions League, Man City also completed a historic treble having already lifted the FA Cup and Premier League trophies respectively, and Gundogan was leading the squad in those historic moments too.

The German midfielder certainly turned up when it mattered this season having netted six in his last seven games of the Premier League season as well as netting a winning brace against Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Gundogan unsure about Man City future

However, despite those clutch moments and getting a taste of winning the Champions League as a captain, Gundogan is set to become a free agent this summer as things stand which has raised concerns about his future.

It’s said that Barcelona are working to try and get a deal done with Gundogan quickly now that Man City’s season is officially over, however, the midfielder is still unsure what he wishes to do in the next step of his career.

Much like someone such as Declan Rice at West Ham, going out having captained his side to European glory, this would surely be the perfect time for Gundogan and Man City to part ways, but that’s only if he wishes to get a new challenge.

Gundogan was indeed the first signing that Pep Guardiola made when he took over at the Etihad Stadium so he’s been with the Spaniard on this wild journey in Manchester, but with Barcelona calling and likely offering him a bumper deal as a free agent, Saturday night may have been the last time City fans see him in their famous blue shirt.