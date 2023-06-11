Orihuela offers a new Tourist Guide on Festivities

By Anna Ellis • 11 June 2023 • 13:16

Orihuela's Councilor for Tourism, Maria Garcia. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook.

Orihuela’s Councilor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, has now presented a Tourist Guide on Orihuela Festivities which will be distributed in the Tourist Information Offices.

The guide can be found in Spanish, English and French.

The councillor said: “A brochure highlighting all of our festivities was missing. We need a guide in order to promote our festivities for visitors who may choose Orihuela as a holiday destination.”

The guide begins with the festivities in honour of San Anton, the patron saint of animals. The brochure also includes a space dedicated to the Medieval Market.

A space dedicated to the Saint Patrick’s Day festival has also been included, in honour of the patron saint of Ireland.

Holy Week, declared of International Tourist Interest, occupies a larger space in the guide due to its artistic-cultural relevance.

Finally, a reference to the festivity of the Virgin of Monserrate, patron saint of Orihuela, has also been added, with “special mention of the discovery of the cave, to encourage people to come on September 8 to enjoy the festival of the patron saint and the activities that are organised around her.”