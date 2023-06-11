By Anna Ellis • 11 June 2023 • 19:13
Robotic dogs harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work. Image: UK Government / NDA
A pack of robotic dogs have been harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work on site.
Dounreay is a small settlement and the site of two large nuclear establishments on the north coast of Caithness in the Highland area of Scotland.
Spot, a robotic quadruped dog from Boston Dynamics, has the ability to climb stairs, avoid obstacles, and move over rough ground, allowing it to monitor and collect data in hazardous areas.
Heather Fairweather, the innovation team’s project manager for the work, confirmed: “Spot is not just a gimmick; it’s a practical tool that we can use to survey and monitor in areas where people should not or cannot go.”
“I believe that this is the way forward where operators can minimise their dose rates but still get the job done. It’s not to replace operators, but to help them.”
The work at Dounreay complements and builds on the recent deployment of Spot at Sellafield, demonstrating how learning is being shared across sites to deliver better outcomes, move people further away from harm and decommission more efficiently.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.