Robotic dogs harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work

By Anna Ellis • 11 June 2023 • 19:13

Robot Dogs

Robotic dogs harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work. Image: UK Government / NDA

A pack of robotic dogs have been harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work on site.

Dounreay is a small settlement and the site of two large nuclear establishments on the north coast of Caithness in the Highland area of Scotland.

Spot, a robotic quadruped dog from Boston Dynamics, has the ability to climb stairs, avoid obstacles, and move over rough ground, allowing it to monitor and collect data in hazardous areas.

Heather Fairweather, the innovation team’s project manager for the work, confirmed: “Spot is not just a gimmick; it’s a practical tool that we can use to survey and monitor in areas where people should not or cannot go.”

“I believe that this is the way forward where operators can minimise their dose rates but still get the job done. It’s not to replace operators, but to help them.”

The work at Dounreay complements and builds on the recent deployment of Spot at Sellafield, demonstrating how learning is being shared across sites to deliver better outcomes, move people further away from harm and decommission more efficiently.

