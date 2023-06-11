Some parts of Spain to experience temperatures of 35ºC and tropical nights next week

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 1:33

Image of people sitting outdoors in Benidorm, Spain. Credit: cktravels.com/Shutterstock.com

Although Storm Oscar is still currently affecting large parts of the country, Spain should experience some stability in its weather as the coming week progresses.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the storm will cross the mainland from west to east on Saturday, June 10. Even though it will be accompanied by rain, the downpours will be weaker and more dispersed than it has been of late.

Asturias, Girona and Barcelona were all at risk of heavy rain on Saturday, which was expected to leave in excess of 15 litres/m² in the space of one hour. The latter two were also facing storms and hail.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 10-06-2023 hasta 16-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/8QSTQmwPuQ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 10, 2023

Sunday, June 11

An Atlantic trough will cause an increase in instability on Sunday. It is predicted to leave heavy rainfall in the interior of Galicia, in the surroundings of the Cantabrian mountain range, and in the Pyrenees.

It is likely that afternoon showers will also occur in large areas of the interior. The mercury will begin to recover during the day and it could exceed 30ºC in some areas of the country.

Monday, June 12

The experts at the AEMET forecast rain and storms in large areas of the mainland during the early hours of Monday. This will affect mainly the extreme north.

By the afternoon, it will also hit the northern half, with the strongest rainfall occurring in mountain areas. Temperatures will remain somewhat mild despite the stormy weather.

Tuesday, June 13

Rain will be less likely in the southwest quadrant but stronger in the northeast on Tuesday according to the weather specialists. Temperatures will still be somewhat mild and storms will still be recorded in different parts of the territory.

Wednesday, June 14

Within a margin of uncertainty, AEMET is predicting a stabilisation trend on Wednesday, which will begin in the west. Rain is still likely in the east and in the Balearic Islands.

In the Ebro and Guadalquivir valleys, temperatures could exceed 30ºC, finally marking the beginning of tropical nights in Spain with values not dropping below 20ºC according to the forecast of eltiempo.es.

Temperatures could exceed 25ºC in the interior of the mainland, in the Balearic Islands, and also in the Canary Islands. They will be lower in the Cantabrian area, around the Pyrenees, and the Central and Iberian regions.

Thursday, June 15

There is a low probability of showers accompanied by occasional storms on Thursday. This should affect mostly the Mediterranean and Pyrenean areas, especially in mountainous areas. The rain will gradually move to the northern third of the country towards the weekend.

Values will rise again and in general, they will continue to rise during the second half of the week. Temperatures could reach 33ºC in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley.

Córdoba is predicted to experience 35ºC, while in Lleida, Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Murcia, and Cáceres, the heat could reach or even exceed 30ºC.

Friday, June 16

It is possible that by Friday morning, values could be even higher. Minimums in coastal areas of the Cantabrian Sea will continue without major changes and again tropical nights are expected in many areas.

This is more likely in the easternmost regions of Cantabria, along the entire Mediterranean coast, and also occasionally in the Ebro and Guadalquivir valleys, as well as the Canary Islands.