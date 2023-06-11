Storms deposit 84 litres/m² of rain in one hour in the interior of Castellon province

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 21:22

Image of a lightning storm. Credit: SombraDeAcero/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Flash storms brought heavy rainfall to the interior of Castellon province this Sunday, June 11.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, reported the presence of storms with a strong intensity that have affected the whole region this afternoon, along with northern parts of the province of Valencia.

The municipality of Alt Millars was one of those hit the worst, experiencing hail accompanied by lightning.

Tarde de tormentas de intensidad fuerte en el interior de Castellón y en el norte de Valencia. Las más intensas se están registrando en l'Alt Millars, donde la intensidad es localmente muy fuerte, con granizo y muchos rayos. — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 11, 2023

Rayos de la última hora, los rojos son los más recientes, de los últimos diez minutos. Tormentas del interior llegando al litoral. Tormenta también en la ciudad de València. pic.twitter.com/oZlHQpUSU8 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 11, 2023

San Vicente de Piedrahita registered an accumulation of around 84 litres/m² in the space of just one hour.

A lightning strike in the town of Vilafranca ignited a forest fire. An aerial resource was deployed to the scene, along with three units of specialised Generalitat forest firefighters – one by helicopter.

Two fire appliances and a crew from the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Castellón also helped to extinguish the blaze.

According to the latest data provided by Avamet, the Valencian Meteorological Association, in the last few hours, the town of Morella accumulated 31 litres/m².

Cinctorres recorded 21.4 litres/m², Cortes de Arenoso experienced 18.4 litres/m², Vistavella del Maestrat registered 18.2 litres/m², and another 11.8 litres/m² were deposited in Vilafranca.

A tweet from Avamet included video footage showing the result of today’s downpours. Advising the public to use caution, it wrote: “Rambla de Santa Ana in the district of Zucaina (Alt Millars). Video by Pablo Flor”.

It continued: “101 l/m² of rain has accumulated in San Vicente de Piedrahita and 72 l/m² in Zucaina (Masico Blanco) and the ravines are heavily loaded. They didn’t go down with so much water since 2/11/2015”.

Rambla de Santa Ana al terme de Zucaina (l'Alt Millars). Vídeo de Pablo Flor. S'han acumulat 101 l/m² de pluja a San Vicente de Piedrahita i 72 l/m² a Zucaina (Masico Blanco) i els barrancs baixen molt carregats. No baixaven amb tanta aigua des del 2/11/2015. ⚠️ Precaució! pic.twitter.com/XA8wdmviNL — AVAMET (@avamet) June 11, 2023

The Genetalitat’s Emergency Coordination Centre has already established the pre-emergency protocol for heavy rains tomorrow, Monday 12.

An orange alert has been issued in the southern interior of Castellón province, where an accumulation of up to 40 litres/m² is expected in one hour.

As reported this afternoon by the 112CV, a yellow alert for rainfall in the northern interior of this province has also been issued, with storms forecast throughout the interior.

🟠 El Centre de Coordinació d'Emergències de la @generalitat estableix la PREEMERGÈNCIA per pluges nivell taronja a l'interior sud de Castelló.@AEMET_CValencia ha actualitzat el butlletí de fenòmens adversos i preveu precipitacions acumulades de 40mm en una hora. La resta… pic.twitter.com/8wh0NeyyT8 — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) June 11, 2023

