By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 June 2023 • 15:15
Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur.
Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial
It has started to emerge within the national media that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.
While Ange Postecoglou has reportedly already been informed by Daniel Levy that he must work within a rather restricted budget this summer, the Australian coach will be eager to improve what was s rather shocking team last season.
Harry Kane was the sole bright spark in Spurs’ poor season which saw them finish it with no European football and their star striker – who netted 30 goals in the league – could very easily depart this summer.
Selling Kane could indeed be one way of handing Postecoglou a more flexible transfer budget and one which would allow him to put a stamp on this Spurs side, with one Premier League ace seemingly having caught his eye.
Sancho was signed for £73 million two seasons ago by Man United but he’s still yet to impress on a consistent basis even being told to train away from the first team for a portion of last season due to his fitness and lack of both form and confidence.
Despite his lack of form in the league since moving back to England, Spurs and Postecoglou are seemingly keeping a very keen eye on the England international, although his huge £60 million price tag could indeed prove to be a stumbling block.
Also, the fact that Man United would be selling to a direct rival would surely raise some alarms for people inside Old Trafford, especially if Sancho gets settled in London and Postecoglou gets a tune out of the clearly talented winger.
The speedy winger was a sensation for Borussia Dortmund during his three years out in Germany, however, he’s certainly found it more difficult adapting to life in the Premier League managing just nine goals in 55 appearances.
However, based on how well Postecoglou’s recruitment drives were north of the border at Celtic, not many will be rushing to question any of the signings he wishes to make at Tottenham this summer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.