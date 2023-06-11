By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 June 2023 • 15:15

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

It has started to emerge within the national media that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

While Ange Postecoglou has reportedly already been informed by Daniel Levy that he must work within a rather restricted budget this summer, the Australian coach will be eager to improve what was s rather shocking team last season.

Harry Kane was the sole bright spark in Spurs’ poor season which saw them finish it with no European football and their star striker – who netted 30 goals in the league – could very easily depart this summer.

Selling Kane could indeed be one way of handing Postecoglou a more flexible transfer budget and one which would allow him to put a stamp on this Spurs side, with one Premier League ace seemingly having caught his eye.

Sancho was signed for £73 million two seasons ago by Man United but he’s still yet to impress on a consistent basis even being told to train away from the first team for a portion of last season due to his fitness and lack of both form and confidence.

Spurs interested in Jadon Sancho

Despite his lack of form in the league since moving back to England, Spurs and Postecoglou are seemingly keeping a very keen eye on the England international, although his huge £60 million price tag could indeed prove to be a stumbling block.

Also, the fact that Man United would be selling to a direct rival would surely raise some alarms for people inside Old Trafford, especially if Sancho gets settled in London and Postecoglou gets a tune out of the clearly talented winger.

Postecoglou looking to put his stamp on Tottenham

The speedy winger was a sensation for Borussia Dortmund during his three years out in Germany, however, he’s certainly found it more difficult adapting to life in the Premier League managing just nine goals in 55 appearances.

However, based on how well Postecoglou’s recruitment drives were north of the border at Celtic, not many will be rushing to question any of the signings he wishes to make at Tottenham this summer.