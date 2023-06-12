Average price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, June 13, is second highest of the month

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 23:09

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, June 13, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 4.12 per cent compared to today, Monday 12. Specifically, the price will stand at €89.72/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €89.72/MWh tomorrow.

The minimum price, of €68.15/MWh, will occur between the hours of 3 pm and 4 pm, while the maximum price will be recorded between 7 am and 8 am, at €106.16 /MWh.

On Tuesday, March 28, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission.

It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.