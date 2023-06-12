BREAKING: Steven Gerrard lined up for shock managerial return in Saudi Arabia

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 17:45
According to online reports, Steven Gerrard is allegedly on the verge of signing as manager of Al Ettifaq FC in Saudi Arabia.
An image of the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss at an airport in the Kingdom was leaked in a tweet by Olt Sports this morning, Monday, June 12. They captioned it: ‘JUST IN: Steven Gerrard has arrived in Dammam Saudi Arabia to coach Al-Ettifaq!’
If the news is correct then the legendary 43-year-old Liverpool and England midfielder will become the latest high-profile name to join the football boom that is currently happening in Saudia Arabia.
Should he get the position then Gerrard will take over from Antonio Cazorla. The Spaniard was appointed in February as the caretaker manager of Al-Ettifaq. Cazorla originally replaced French coach Patrice Carteron.
In the 2020–21 season, Gerrard guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years before taking over as Aston Villa boss in November 2021.
He was subsequently fired in October 2022 and has been out of work as a manager since. He later had a brief spell as a football pundit for BT Sport.
This new trend of European football stars moving to the Middle East’s Saudi Pro League was pioneered by Cristiano Ronaldo last year. He accepted an offer to play for Al Nassr in Riyadh after he quit Manchester United under a cloud.
The Portuguese giant has since proceeded to set the league alight with his prolific goalscoring talents.

