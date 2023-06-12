Celtic supremos jet off for manager showdown talks

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 18:20

Celtic FC fans at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp/Shutterstock.com.

It has been reported that Celtic board members have jetted off to Mallorca for talks with former boss Brenden Rodgers over a potential return.

Rodgers was one of the first names to be linked with the vacant job following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, despite the Northern Irish boss leaving in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Rodgers left Celtic midway through a season to go and manage Leicester City and seemed to have no consideration as to how that would impact the Bhoys and their season.

However, with Rodgers now out of work and given the success he brought about at Paradise, it seems a no-brainer for Celtic to at least sound him out, although they may well have done more than that if they were insisting on face-to-face talks.

Celtic hold face-to-face talks with Rodgers

Having won seven trophies during his time north of the border, as well as going a whole season unbeaten in every single competition that Celtic participated in, it should be good news about him returning, as long as his heart is fully in it.

That would likely be one major worry for the Celtic fan base if Rodgers was returning just to get himself back into management and potentially, in the frame for another job in the Premier League and use them as a stepping stone once again.

It certainly isn’t a foregone conclusion that Rodgers will become the Celtic manager, however, with people such as Jesse Marsch and Daniel Farke being hotly tipped for a first crack at management in Scotland.

Rodgers not the only option for Celtic

Given that the last Old Firm clash saw Celtic finally lose out to their arch city and league rivals Rangers, the board may be looking for a safe pair of hands that is already well established and knows his way around an Old Firm.

Also, considering the careers that the likes of Marsch and Farke have had thus far compared to Rodgers, the latter should be the clear favourite to replace Postecoglou.