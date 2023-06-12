By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 18:35

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge.

Alongside Mason Mount, Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell both of their Champions League-winning keepers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

It looks set to be yet another transfer window of chaos and madness for Chelsea as they let Mauricio Pochettino try and mould his bloated squad into something a lot more management on and off the pitch.

Therefore, players such as Mendy, Kepa, Mount and Kalidou Koulibaly have been linked with exits, alongside other homegrown talents such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher, while arrivals should be expected.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich it has been a whirlwind with managers coming and going as well as over £500 million being spent across two transfer windows, all for the Bleus to just finish in the bottom half o the Premier League.

While all fans get excited about who their clubs are being linked with and which star players could be arriving to help them go to that next level, Chelsea will likely be more focussed on the outgoing to ensure they can one, fit everyone in their dressing room, and two, get everyone Pochettino wants into his matchday squads.

Chelsea keen to sell Kepa and Mendy

However, something that may well have been a curve ball for many people was the news that Pochettino is willing to sell both of the club’s goalkeepers this summer, which would put pressure on the board to sign at least two solid shot-stoppers.

Kepa cost Chelsea £71.6 million, a record for a goalkeeper which is still the case as of today, and Mendy arrived under Thomas Tuchel for just £18 million helping the Bleus lift the Champions League trophy, whereas Kepa became the number one for last season.

The constant switching between the two keepers shows that neither of them are good enough to help Chelsea get back to challenging for titles and pieces of silverware, so it’s no surprise that Pochettino is keen to ship them both off.

Pochettino interested in Onana

It also looks as though the Argentinian could have his shortlist already submitted with Champions League finalist Andre Onana being hotly tipped for a move, despite only joining Inter Milan last summer.

Whereas relegated Illan Meslier has talked up the interest from Chelsea in him and how he would struggle to say no to the Blues, but only if he was going to be the undisputed number one.