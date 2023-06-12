Malaga Airport records the best May in history with more than 2 million passengers

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 23:53

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport has recorded the best month of May in its history, breaking the 2 million passenger mark for the first time.

According to a statement published this Monday, June 12, by Aena , the facility handled 2,151,159 users. That is a 16.1 per cent increase on the same month of 2022.

This number of travelers exceeds the data registered prior to the pandemic by 245,000. In May 2019, a total of 1,914,226 passengers passed through the Malaga hub.

Los aeropuertos de la red de Aena cierran el mes de mayo de 2023 con 25,4 millones de pasajeros, un 14,4% más que en el mismo mes del año anterior. Esta cifra representa un aumento del 3,4% respecto a los datos de 2019. ➡️ https://t.co/URFt8fiuTR pic.twitter.com/ZTGI0RTI6A — Aena (@aena) June 12, 2023

Previously, Malaga Airport had only exceeded 2 million users in the months of July and August of 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022. The figure was also achieved on one occasion in June and September 2019, as well as last April, when 2,020,881 passengers were recorded.

Compared to 2022, the scale of operations also grew. A total of 15,320 flights used the airport, an increase of 7.6 per cent.

Of the 2,147,714 passengers who used commercial connections, 1,789,541 were on international flights, showing a rise of 15.1 per cent on last May. Another 358,173 used flights of national origin or destination, again, an increase of 22.6 per cent.

The United Kingdom once again led the way with a total of 549,076 travelers using Malaga Airport in May. It was followed by Germany with 166,827, France with 139,255, the Netherlands with 128,456, and Ireland with 109,246.

For the first five months of the year, Malaga’s accumulated total amounted to 7,890,537 passengers. That is a figure that exceeds the figure for the same period in 2019 by some 700,000 when 7,181,341 users were recorded, a rise of 26.1 per cent compared to 2022.

A total of 58,233 arrivals and departures were registered at Malaga in these first five months of 2023, up by 11.4 per cent on last year.