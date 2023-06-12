Malaga Metro registers the greatest increase in passengers in all of Spain

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 22:04
According to data published this Monday, June 12, by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Málaga metro has experienced the greatest increase in passengers in all of Spain.
In April the number of passengers transported was 1,298,000, which represents an increase of 123 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.
Of the seven Spanish cities with metro systems analysed, Malaga is well ahead of Valencia’s increase of 48.4 per cent. Sevilla rose by 47.9 per cent, and Palma by 42.9 per cent.
Lagging behind these figures came the underground systems of Barcelona, which saw a 20.5 per cent increase, followed by Madrid with 16.3 per cent, and finally Bilbao, with 14.2 per cent. The Granada metro was not included in the analysis.
In terms of passenger volume, with 1,298,000, Malaga ranks sixth only sixth, ahead of Palma, which registered 1,137,000 passengers throughout April.
Madrid led the number in volume, transporting 54,100,000 people, with Barcelona’s train system in second position, having carried 36,635,000 passengers. They were followed by Bilbao with 6,918,000, Valencia with 6,834,000, and Sevilla with 2,628,000.
These data from the INE once again confirm how the arrival of the metro to the Alameda Principal has led to what the Junta de Andalucía has called a ‘paradigm shift’ in terms of the use of the underground in the city.
Since the extension of line 1 was put into operation, it has registered historical numbers of passengers, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.
The use of the urban bus system throughout April has also increased in Malaga, going up by 14.8 per cent to a total of 3,761,000 passengers.
However, when compared only with cities that have a metro and, therefore, have both public transport options, this is the lowest increase at a national level after Barcelona, which saw an 8.8 per cent with 16,483,000 passengers transported.
The greatest rise was experienced in Palma, Mallorca, with a 41.2 per cent increase and 4,160,000 travellers, followed by Valencia, with an increase of 30.7 per cent and 7,576,000 users.
As shown by the INE data, nationwide, more than 414.1 million passengers used public transport in April. That is 17.1 per cent more than in the same month of 2022.
Urban transport increased by 19.6 per cent in the annual rate and interurban by 18.6 per cent. Within the interurban environment, the 21.6 per cent increase in rail transport stands out.
