Orihuela to be promoted as a tourist destination in Europa magazine

By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2023 • 13:16

Orihuela Town Hall. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook.

Orihuela is to be promoted as a tourist destination in Europa magazine, which is distributed on all Air Europa airline planes.

The Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, recalled that in the May issue, a space was contracted to promote the Fiestas de la Reconquista, to promote the fiestas and to also advance the declaration of International Tourist Interest.

In the same way, during the month of June, the beaches of Orihuela will be promoted.

Under the title Orihuela: sun for the whole year, the magazine includes a report on the 16 kilometres of coastline.

The potential audience for this promotional action is more than one million readers. 84 per cent of travellers declared that they have read the magazine on board the plane. Of these, 51 per cent are men and 49 per cent are women, with an age ranging between 35 and 54 years. Half of the readers have high incomes.

“We want to put Orihuela in the minds of the people who take those flights. We must promote ourselves as an important tourist destination within Spain,” the councillor added.