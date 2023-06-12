By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 13:10

Spurs players pictured warming up pre-match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to signing Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, with personal terms now almost agreed.

Spurs’ long-time number one Hugo Lloris is seemingly set to leave this summer with the Frenchman openly talking about an exit not too long ago and with just one year left on his contract, Tottenham could still get some money for the 36-year-old.

While Lloris certainly wasn’t the main and sole issue for Spurs last season, he certainly didn’t help them out much having been part of the worst defence in the top 14 teams and also made several individual howlers, including a glaring one against Newcastle United which resulted in a goal.

Therefore, with Ange Postecoglou now coming in as new manager it could be time for Lloris and Spurs to go their separate ways after 11 seasons together and that’s where Brentford’s Raya seemingly comes into the equation.

It was reported during last season that Raya would be looking to leave Brentford this season but even with him set to become a free agent next summer, the Bees are currently demanding £40 million for their shot-stopper.

Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead with a brilliant finish after a clash with Hugo Lloris. VAR checked for a foul on the Tottenham goalkeeper, but the goal stands! #THFC | #NUFC | #TOTNEW 📽️ @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/7y75ggSIH6 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 23, 2022

According to Romano, this is proving to be a sticking point in the deal, although personal terms have had a breakthrough between the two parties.

He said: “Keep an eye on David Raya because we know Man United have an interest in him but Tottenham are now ahead of anyone other club because they are on the verge of reaching an agreement on personal terms with David Raya.

Spurs advancing in Raya negotiations

“The player has said yes and they’re finalising the contract so everything is almost ready between David Raya and Tottenham as their new goalkeeper to replace Lloris but the agreement between Tottenham and Brentford is still not completed.

“Brentford want £40 million and for Tottenham, this is way too much, especially because the player is out of contract next summer and this is why it’s now kind of a strategy game.”

While some have questioned Daniel Levy in the past for perhaps penny-pinching and not going all in on a deal that could benefit Spurs, his holding back from paying £40 million for a keeper that’s out of contract next summer is very wise and could see Tottenham strike up a bargain deal.