Shopping joy as VAT reduction on basic food products in Spain to be maintained beyond June 30

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 19:55

Image of food products in a supermarket trolley. Credit: Davizro Photography/Shutterstock.com

The current VAT reduction on basic foodstuffs in Spain will be maintained beyond June 30.

During a press conference in Ferraz, the PSOE headquarters, this Monday, June 12, Nadia Calviño, the Minister for Economic Affairs, confirmed: “We will maintain the VAT reduction on food as long as we do not reach more appropriate price levels”.

The minister refused to be drawn on the specific the duration of the measure, but she assured that it will be maintained as long as the prices of the shopping basket remained high. She had already confirmed her intentions a few days ago while on a trip to New York.

This reduction in VAT on certain products was introduced from Monday, January 2, as an ‘anti-war’ decree that aimed to alleviate the inflationary consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

A new decree will be issued to replace the current one – which expires in just 18 days – that will incorporate this latest measure.

Under the current measures, products such as bread, milk, cheese, eggs, fruits or vegetables, legumes and cereals had their VAT reduced from 4 per cent to zero. Oils and pastes saw a reduction from 10 per cent to five per cent.

In addition to this, and the automatic extension of rental contracts, another of the measures that is in doubt is the reduction of municipal and regional public transport in Spain.

The Government extended the free travel on Cercanías and Media Distancia trains as well as state bus lines for recurrent passengers until the end of the year.

According to socialist sources, this is a proposal that: “has worked and has been accepted by the public, with more than 2.4 million season tickets issued”.

That is not the case with the regional bus pass though, whose discount provided by the government – 30 per cent – was conditional on the communities also contributing at least 20 per cent more.

As a result of today’s announcement by Calviño, the government’s actual contribution after 30 June remains in doubt.

“After that date, the measure, the economic situation, and the forecasts will have to be evaluated in order to be able to adopt the most appropriate decision”, said the same sources.

They pointed out that the responsibilities in this area depend on the autonomous communities and town councils.

In this regard, Calviño hinted that the intention of the Community of Madrid – led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso – is not to do so. “I can only regret it”, she commented, despite there being no official communication on the matter from the regional government. She insisted that the PSOE wanted this conflict: “It is incapable of applying incentives on its own initiative in public transport. We saw it six months ago and we see it again now. Let’s remember that it is their responsibility”.

Because the legislative chambers will be dissolved due to the early elections on July 23, the decree approved by the Council of Ministers – which will not be in office until the elections are held – must be validated by the Permanent Deputation. This is a body made up of 68 MPs: “of a special nature that meets to oversee the powers of the House when it has been dissolved”, as reported by 20minutos.es.