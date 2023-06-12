Young British man on life support in Benidorm hospital needs urgent medical repatriation

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 15:19

Image of Jack Stone. Credit: Just Giving fundraising page by Jackie Egerton

Jack Stone, a 28-year-old pottery worker from Stoke-On-Trent in England, went to the popular Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm in April to celebrate his birthday.

Tragically, the Type-1 diabetic allegedly collapsed suddenly in the street on April 21 and ended up in the intensive care unit of the Marina Baixa hospital.

The initial diagnosis on admission said that Jack’s collapse was due to hypoglycaemic encephalopathy (extremely low blood glucose).

He was admitted straight to the facility’s ICU where surgeons performed a tracheotomy and inserted a feeding tube. As a result of hydrocephalus – a build-up of fluid – Jack also suffered seizures and swelling of the brain.

Although it is still too early to offer a full prognosis, the hospital doctors think he might have suffered brain damage.

His family is desperate to fly Jack back to England. Unfortunately, they discovered that because he did not declare on the holiday insurance forms that he had T1D, he is not covered for repatriation costs.

Three days after her son was hospitalised, his mother, 64-year-old Sue Stone, flew to Spain to be at his bedside. She quickly learned that her son’s possessions had mysteriously disappeared, including his passport and mobile phone.

Sue is receiving much-needed assistance from the British Benevolent Fund, an organisation based in Spain. As it says on its website, the aim is to provide financial help to British citizens in distress without any other recourse, whether they be residents or visiting.

HELP volunteers have also been supporting Sue at the hospital with interpreting and translating, and helping her to understand the process and the medical diagnosis (and prognosis).

The hospital consultant informed Sue that her son is in no way fit to fly unless accompanied by trained medical professionals. There was subsequent thoughts about using a land ambulance and the possibilities are being discussed.

However, Jack’s discharge sheet has just been completed and he has been moved to the traumatology ward. The consultant is insistent that going overland would not be suitable. The costs for either option are being looked into.

They have been quoted in the region of €25,000 by a UK-based company to fly Jack home, but the family has not got sufficient funds for that. The British consulate is also unable to help with funding repatriation.

A family friend has set up a crowdfunding page on social media and a fund-raising event is being held in his home town this weekend. An emergency travel document has been obtained by the BBF to allow Jack to fly home when it happens.