After the rain, a terral will bring 35°C to Malaga province this Wednesday 14

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 20:32

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com

Malaga province can look forward to thermometers hitting 35°C this Wednesday, June 14.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, after several weeks of wet weather, temperatures will finally begin to rise.

Mañana miércoles 14 :

Estará poco nuboso.

– Viento moderado del noroeste (terral).

– Máxima 35; mínima 19. — MÁLAGA METEO (@MALAGA_METEO) June 13, 2023

The municipalities of Cártama, Coín, Pizarra and Álora can look forward to the highest temperatures, where it is expected to reach around 34-35°C.

Almost all of the towns in the interior of the Guadalhorce Valley should experience values higher than 30°C from midday right through until at least 10 pm. Málaga capital could also reach 33°C tomorrow, with a minimum of 19°C predicted.

Western parts of the Costa del Sol will also see the mercury rising. Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Mijas could reach 29°C, with 31°C expected in Manilva and Estepona.

In the east, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga will also exceed 30°C, while Torrox and Nerja can expect 26°C.

In contrast to the recent rain and cold weather, Malaga province is due to experience a few days of suffocating heat. This could change quickly by Thursday 15 though warned the experts. A Levante wind is poised to enter the region, which will cause the terral to disappear.

Already this Tuesday, Malaga Airport has registered 31.3°C, along with 30.6 in the town of Coin. Despite the heat, a yellow alert for a strong westerly wind has been in place all day from 2 pm, and will remain until midnight.

AEMET issued this weather warning for coastal phenomena, with the winds expected to blow between 50 and 60 km/h, creating waves of up to three metres in height.