After the rain, a terral will bring 35°C to Malaga province this Wednesday 14

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 20:32
Image of a cloudy blue sky.
Credit: c12/Shutterstock.com
Malaga province can look forward to thermometers hitting 35°C this Wednesday, June 14.
According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, after several weeks of wet weather, temperatures will finally begin to rise.
Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 13-06-2023 hasta 19-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/Mdwnam1eiY
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 13, 2023
Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 13-06-2023 hasta 19-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/Mdwnam1eiY
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 13, 2023
Mañana miércoles 14 : Estará poco nuboso. – Viento moderado del noroeste (terral). – Máxima 35; mínima 19.
— MÁLAGA METEO (@MALAGA_METEO) June 13, 2023
Mañana miércoles 14 : Estará poco nuboso. – Viento moderado del noroeste (terral). – Máxima 35; mínima 19.
— MÁLAGA METEO (@MALAGA_METEO) June 13, 2023
The municipalities of Cártama, Coín, Pizarra and Álora can look forward to the highest temperatures, where it is expected to reach around 34-35°C.
Almost all of the towns in the interior of the Guadalhorce Valley should experience values higher than 30°C from midday right through until at least 10 pm. Málaga capital could also reach 33°C tomorrow, with a minimum of 19°C predicted.
Western parts of the Costa del Sol will also see the mercury rising. Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Mijas could reach 29°C, with 31°C expected in Manilva and Estepona.
In the east, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga will also exceed 30°C, while Torrox and Nerja can expect 26°C.
In contrast to the recent rain and cold weather, Malaga province is due to experience a few days of suffocating heat. This could change quickly by Thursday 15 though warned the experts. A Levante wind is poised to enter the region, which will cause the terral to disappear.
Already this Tuesday, Malaga Airport has registered 31.3°C, along with 30.6 in the town of Coin. Despite the heat, a yellow alert for a strong westerly wind has been in place all day from 2 pm, and will remain until midnight.
AEMET issued this weather warning for coastal phenomena, with the winds expected to blow between 50 and 60 km/h, creating waves of up to three metres in height.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.