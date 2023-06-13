BBC set to axe popular music show after just one season on air

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 18:55

'Masked Singer' Judge, Comedian Mo Gilligan Earning £100k Per Episode. image: itv

The BBC is seemingly set to put a stop to the music entertainment show ‘That’s My Jam’ after just one season was aired to the public.

Popular and well-loved comedian Mo Gilliganw as the host of the show has not yet been given the green light for a second series despite having secured some major celebrities in the first season that appeared to go down very well with the public.

The show is based on the American version which is hosted by presenter and funnyman Jimmy Fallon and it puts two teams against us each other as they have to sing songs, play air guitar and also must fill in the blank when the music stops playing.

Celebrities such as Becky Hill, Aloe Blacc and Alesha Dixon have all taken part in the lighthearted show that appeared to produce hilarious moments when contestants would get sprayed with water in one instance if they failed to carry on a song.

BBC to ace popular Music show

To have managed to get such celebrities on as well as hiring Gilligan as a host, the BBC will have likely had to shell out a large sum of money to get the show up and running, so it will be a big blow for them to axe it after just a single series.

While it got through the pilot episode and was granted a full series, not all TV critics saw the point in it, with The Guardian’s Jack Seale labelling it as ‘utterly unremarkable’.

Mo Gilligan to lose presenting gig

He also claimed that it was: an “aimless celebrity singalong is a litany of failed attempts to be interesting,” before adding that nobody needed to see any more of That’s My Jam on their TV again.

It’s a bitter blow to the BBC on what is becoming a seriously saturated TV game show market on the weekend, with very few managing to stand out above the rest and become mainstays in people’s routines over the weekend.