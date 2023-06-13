Christy Dignam: Frontman of legendary Irish rock band Aslan passes away aged 63

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 22:05

Image of Aslan singer Christy Dignam. Credit: Jackpollock (talk)/ Public Domain Wikimedia Commons

Ireland is in mourning this evening, Tuesday, June 13, after the death of Christy Dignam at the age of 63.

His passing was confirmed on social media this afternoon by members of Christy’s family. They said that the singer died peacefully while surrounded by his loved ones.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4 pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family”, his daughter Kiera wrote on Facebook.

Since being diagnosed in 2013, the iconic Aslan frontman had been battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer. Christy’s family revealed in January that he was receiving palliative care at his home on the northside of Dublin.

‘We are beyond devastated to have lost not just our band member but our friend Christy, that we have had so many years of sharing our lives with. The band and Christy’s family ask you to respect their privacy at this time’, tweeted the members of Aslan.

Christy’s passing brought forth a dearth of tributes from both the world of music and the political sphere. These included a moving statement from Michael D Higgins, the Irish President.

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Christy Dignam https://t.co/H7VHqUKzzl pic.twitter.com/CabHWErESe — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 13, 2023

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s Taoiseach, described Christy as ‘a legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well’, according to independent.ie.

Louis Walsh also paid tribute to the Irish superstar, as did fellow Irish rockers, The Script, who recently lost their guitarist Mark Sheehan at the age of 46.

In a tweet, the band members wrote: “We’re devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam We were blessed to share the stage with @OfficialAslan Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a Legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy Danny & Glen”.

We’re devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam 😔 We were blessed to share the stage with @OfficialAslan Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a Legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy 🙏 Danny & Glen.… — the script (@thescript) June 13, 2023