DANA deposits 41 litres/m² in just 20 minutes in La Marina Alta area of Valencian Community

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 23:44

Image of people walking in the rain in Spain. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

Valencia has suffered the full force of the DANA that is currently crossing Spain.

The capital city saw the heavens open from around 8:45 pm this evening, Tuesday, June 13, but torrential downpours and hail had been affecting many municipalities since earlier in the afternoon.

👋👋 Espectacular el barranc de la Maimona, a l'Alt Millars. Imatge que ens envia Mari Luz Chisvert. pic.twitter.com/onlE96LCtx — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) June 13, 2023

In the Sierra Calderona and l’Eliana regions, Avamet rain gauges registered 30 litres/m² in just 20 minutes. Initial reports from Valencia indicate that around 10 litres/ m² have accumulated so far. There have also been lightning storms along the coast.

Avamet, the Valencian Meteorological Association reported 41 l/m² accumulating in the space of 20 minutes in the La Marina Alta area of Forna.

Forna (la Marina Alta) fa uns minuts. S'han acumulat 47 l/m² de pluja, 41 d'ells en només 20 minuts, intensitat torrencial. També ha caigut pedra. Autor: José Eduardo. pic.twitter.com/WOL6eMQ0vb — AVAMET (@avamet) June 13, 2023

Rayos de la última hora. Mucha actividad ahora en la ciudad de València y área metropolitana. Los rojos son los más recientes, de los 10 últimos minutos, los azules los de hace 1 h. El rastro que van dejando los rayos muestra que el movimiento de la tormenta es de norte a sur. pic.twitter.com/iODHLauqAE — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 13, 2023

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency predicted today’s weather, warning that practically every part of the Valencian Community could be affected by downpours from 5 pm.

Pluges dimarts (mapa + top de la xarxa d'Avamet) 🌧 Pluges irregulars i localment fortes, com és normal en estes situacions, però per fi ha plogut bé en alguns punts de la Serra Calderona! 🥳 A Sorita (els Ports) ha sigut el segon dia més plujós dels últims 3 anys. pic.twitter.com/mEmJMytZkZ — AVAMET (@avamet) June 13, 2023

¡Tremendo! Esta tarde (13/06/2023), fuerte #tormenta descargando en la ciudad de #Orihuela (#Alicante), creando muchos problemas en las zonas colindantes al Monte de San Miguel. Se han registrado 25,6 l/m² en 20 minutos. Vídeo: José Cárceles. pic.twitter.com/3Y5IHtnjzk — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 13, 2023

An orange alert was issued for many regions, for heavy rains accompanied by storms and even hail. The weather experts warned of rain reaching up to 40 litres/m² in the space of an hour, so the prediction was not far out.

Se siguen produciendo tormentas de intensidad fuerte. Nuevamente hubo tormentas en Alicante y ahora un núcleo se va desplazando de norte a sur por el litoral norte de Valencia.

Algunos núcleos de tormenta han dejado rachas fuertes de viento y granizo. pic.twitter.com/DF8Jh0SLoG — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 13, 2023

Wednesday, June 14

According to AEMET, cloudy skies are expected tomorrow morning, Wednesday 14. In the second half of the day, there is the possibility of isolated showers in the northern third of the Valencian region.

Castellon could start the day with misty conditions and low cloud. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly with little variation in the rest.

Thursday, June 15

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy, with intervals of daytime clouds in inland areas in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain unchanged, except for slight decreases in the minimum temperatures in Castellón and a slight increase in maximum temperatures in inland areas of the region.

Friday, June 16

Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 30°C. Skies will be mostly clear with clouds developing as the day progresses but no rain is forecast.

Saturday, June 17

Saturday will be partly cloudy with intervals of high cloudiness developing in the interior of the northern half of the region in the afternoon.

AEMET indicated that these clouds may end up leaving some isolated showers. Maximum temperatures will continue to rise, with highs on the coast already reaching 31°C in the central hours of the day.