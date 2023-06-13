Inquiry looks into ‘Gross Misconduct’ of Welsh police officers

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 17:23

Gross misconduct inquiry. Credit: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Following the deaths of two boys and the subsequent riots that took place in Wales, the police officers involved will now face an investigation into their possible gross misconduct.

Today, June 13, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has posted an update on the incident where two boys were killed following an e-bike crash in Ely, near Cardiff on May 22.

The two officers in question were the driver and passenger of a police van which was filmed passing by, shortly after the e-bike was spotted being ridden by the two victims, Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.

The statement issued today said: ‘The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into police interaction with two teenage boys prior to their deaths in Ely, Cardiff, has made further progress.

‘As part of our investigation, we have served gross misconduct notices on two police officers, the driver and passenger in a marked police van, which was seen on CCTV footage driving behind the boys’ electric bike a short time prior to the fatal collision on 22 May.

‘Such notices advise officers their conduct is subject to investigation. They do not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.’

The statement went on to mention the video evidence that emerged from domestic CCTV footage: ‘Our investigation began last month following a referral from South Wales Police after relevant CCTV footage came to light.

‘Investigators are reviewing hundreds of video footage clips that we have gathered as a result of our house-to-house enquiries and leafleting at properties in Ely.

‘In addition to these lines of enquiry, we have reviewed initial accounts and body worn video from relevant police officers and staff.’

It went on to highlight the team’s priorities: ‘Our investigation continues to focus on the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the officers’ decisions and actions.

‘In particular, we are examining whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit. South Wales Police has continued to co-operate with our investigation.’

IOPC Director David Ford concluded: ‘As our investigation continues to progress, I would like to reassure everyone that we are focussed on establishing precisely what happened in the run up to the tragic incident. Our work will remain impartial and completely independent of the police.’