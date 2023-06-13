Join PAWS-PATAS at their forthcoming events

By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2023 • 9:18

Kittens looking for their forever home. Image: PAWS-PATAS.

THE saying is raining cats and dogs but PAWS-PATAS are offering more than a trickle at their forthcoming events.

Make a note in your diary to come along and see some of the puppies and kittens currently looking for their furever homes.

PAWS-PATAS will be at their outlet in Turre on Saturday, July 1, from 10:30.AM until 1:30.PM and at their outlet in Las Buganvillas on Saturday, July 22, from 10:30.AM until 1:30.PM.

Not only will there be some gorgeous fluffy bundles of love but tea, coffee, cakes and homemade preserves. Enjoy the various stalls, Tombola plus an amazing choice of fabulous summer clothing and more on offer in the outlets.

PAWS-PATAS animal shelter is brimming with happy, healthy pets but they would be feeling ecstatic if they were adopted into a loving, secure home.

What are the benefits of having a pet? It has been shown to be psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial. Caring for an animal can provide a sense of purpose and fulfilment and lessen feelings of loneliness and isolation in all age groups. When you adopt a pet, PAWS-PATAS ensures that they are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have a passport. You will get a new best friend In the bargain and receive unconditional love, companionship and lots of happiness for many years to come.

However, “Fostering” is also another option. PAWS-PATAS relies heavily on the generosity of people who are prepared to offer a temporary home to one (or more) of the animals in their care. All of the animals taken in are either due to various personal problems by their owners or sadly, those who have simply been dumped and abandoned. Living with a Foster Family helps them adjust and socialise; allowing them to build up their confidence and get used to a normal lifestyle. The charity will provide bedding, food, medication if required and all the practical help you need.

If you are in a position whereby you are unable to adopt or foster, then just come along and talk to the volunteers about all the other areas you can get involved with such as walking the dogs and socialising with both cats and dogs and helping with vet runs or in the outlets.

If you want to get involved with this marvellous animal shelter who have been saving lives and finding homes since 1989, they look forward to welcoming you!

For further information about the animals…email: dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org. CLICK HERE to visit their website.