By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 9:20

Liam Gallagher has announced a brand new live album from his sets at Knebworth as well as releasing a new ‘Roll it over’ video which is sure to get fans excited.

Gallagher officially announced the release last Friday – typically when artists drop and tease their new albums and singles – and it was greeted with a whole load of excitement to hear the former Oasis frontman’s vocals.

It’s quite a special album as it comes from all of his live performances at the famous Knebworth festival last year in June, with many of his songs and performances replicating when he was back there two decades ago with his brother Noel Gallagher.

The album contains a huge variety of songs for people to sit back and sit listen to including some of his solo music such as ‘Everything’s Electric’ and ‘Come on You Know’ but he certainly hasn’t forgotten what made him and his brother famous.

Liam Gallagher announces Knebworth 22 live album

That’s because he also performed several Oasis classics and has them featured on his ‘Knebworth 22’ album, including world-famous songs such as ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Champagne Supernova and also ‘Supersonic’.

It’s not just this iconic live album that fans can now get a taste of, but also a bonus announcement came alongside it with Gallagher revealing a new video for ‘Roll It Over’ which was originally featured on Oasis’ fourth album.

Gallagher shares live ‘Roll it Over’ music video

The video is of Gallagher entertaining the Knebowrth crowd in June last year and them fully getting into the song while also showcasing he clearly hasn’t lost any of his performing skills and certainly isn’t giving up singing anytime soon with his vocals on show.

All together there are 13 songs on the new live album which was played in front of around 170,000 people last summer and will be available as a traditional CD and also different versions of Vinyl for fans to get their hands on.