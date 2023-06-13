By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2023 • 14:05

Los Bandidos take on the Circuito de Carreras Populares. Image: Los Bandidos.

Just four Los Bandidos runners took on the fourth race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2023 in Abla on Saturday, June 10.

It was a tough, hilly, nine-kilometre route on a hot and humid evening.

The winner finished in an impressive 34:54, with the first lady in 44:54. 133 runners crossed the finish line. Trophies were awarded to first, second and third places in each age group as well as to the overall winners.

Los Bandidos‘ Sarah Briggs completed at 53:16, Sharon Howlett at 1:00:55 and Corinne Cherel at 1:01:27.

In the Sub-14 category, Guillermo Moscardo Cherel ran one kilometre and finished in fifth place (second male) at a time of 05:02.

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojacar Paseo, and now the group includes road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups.

All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holidaymakers.

They are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day.