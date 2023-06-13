Mad Cool announce new location for upcoming festival

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 June 2023 • 14:30
Mad Cool is set to change the location for this summer’s festival which will take place during the first week of July in the Villaverde District.
The decision for this change in location is in partnership with the Madrid City Council who are looking to make the entire weekend a more culturally accessible festival for people and one that will allow attendees to meet with fellow music lovers with ease.
Also, this change is also to ensure that the entire festival weekend is more accessible for people and that everyone’s journey to and from the location is as smooth as possible without an over-reliance on one mode of transport.
With this new location now decided, it’s hoped by the Madrid City Council that it will start to get more tourists to the Villaverde District, which is not a natural spot for the outside world to come to when holidaying and visiting the country.
However, it’s not all about people that are just coming for the day, the attraction and attention of the festival has the aim of creating more job opportunities for people in the Villaverde District.
¡Esto es Mad Cool 2023! 🤩 Y si… We will, we will wait for uuu 🎶 ¡Nos vemos del 6 al 8 de Julio 🌴 🎡
This is Mad Cool 2023 🤩 And yes… We will wait, we will wait for uuuu 🎶 See you from 6 – 8th July! 🌴 🎡 pic.twitter.com/gDz0lk7ODz
— Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) March 2, 2023
It’s set to be a bumper weekend for the people attending Mad Cool between July 6-8th with a whole host of big-name acts travelling over to Madrid for the weekend including Robbie Williams, Liam Gallagher, Lil Nas X and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
It’s not just international artists that are set to grace the stages in the Villaverde District with Spanish natives Dora, Walls, PETTI and Ralphie Choo all being afforded time to showcase their best and newest music for fans.
Despite the festival starting in just a few weeks’ time, tickets are said to still be available for a modest price of around €78 on the Mad Cool festival website, which appears great value for the number of top-level people performing over the weekend.
