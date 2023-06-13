UPDATE: ‘Major incident’ in Nottingham

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 10:39

Nottingham city centre incident. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police.

Tuesday, June 13 at 10:56

Following a serious incident in Nottingham city centre this morning police have issued an update on their investigation so far.

The statement published at 9:37 am (local time) said: ‘A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4 am where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”’

Tuesday, June 13 at 10:39 am

In what police have described as a major incident in the centre of Nottingham, police have closed down several roads while they investigate.

On Tuesday, June 13, Nottinghamshire Police have been called to an ‘ongoing serious incident’ in the city centre and have shut down access to several roads until the situation has been thoroughly investigated.

A statement from Nottingham Police, posted at 7:04 am this morning stated: ‘Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing serious incident.

There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.

The following roads are currently closed – Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city, Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”‘

Although police have not yet issued any details, rumours are rife on social media. An official update is expected soon.