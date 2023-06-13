By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2023 • 14:22
National Police free 15 women victims of trafficking in Almeria and Murcia. Image: Policia Nacional / Facebook.
Agents of the National Police have freed 15 women victims of trafficking in premises located in the region of Murcia and in the province of Almería thanks to a complaint received at trata@policia.es.
Two criminal organisations have been dismantled and 16 people have been arrested – 15 in Murcia and one in Almeria – of whom seven have been remanded in custody.
The victims were vulnerable women, mainly recruited in Colombia and Ecuador, who were subsequently forced into prostitution after arriving in Spain where they were subjected to surveillance by video surveillance devices.
They received around 50 per cent of the profits obtained, were forced to use narcotic substances and only in some cases were freed from sexual exploitation but in exchange they were exploited for work as managers in the brothels
This operation is part of the National Police Plan against Trafficking in Human Beings for Sexual Exploitation.
The National Police has a freephone telephone number 900 10 50 90 and e-mail trata@policia.es to facilitate citizen collaboration and anonymous and confidential reporting of this type of crime. Any calls to the number will not show up in your phone bill.
