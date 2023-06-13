Radio-active alert at factory in Galicia

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 20:28

Radio active symbol. Credit: Fewerton/Shutterstock.com

A steel production plant in northern Spain has been shut down following a radioactive alert last week.

The incident was triggered on Thursday, June 8, at the Megasa facility in Narón, Galicia, forcing all production to stop, according to La Voz de Galicia, June 13.

The Megasa company has since ceased steel production at its Narón steelworks after the incident was reported to the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) which was described as ‘the detection of a radioactive source of Cesium-137 in an electric arc furnace.’

The alarm was raised last Thursday when a lorry loaded with scrubbing powder exited a detection gantry. The company confirmed that all safety precautions were taken and that no contaminated products were allowed to leave the factory: ‘In response to this event, the facility personnel, following the collaboration protocol on the radiological surveillance of metallic materials, stopped the production of steel and the exit of products from the facility.’

Following the incident the regulatory body, CSN, immediately carried out the relevant checks. The closest one to the Narón plant is located in nearby A Coruña.

The authority later announced that ‘the radiation measurements outside the facility showed normal values,’ and hence posed no threat to the environment.

The plant has been closed down for the last five days with steel production called to a halt and the fume dust extraction systems also shut down. The CSN reported that: ‘The contaminated materials were isolated and cordoned off inside the facility.’

The steel company management was also told by a CSN inspector that, ‘the agency will require Megasa Siderúrgica S.L. to check that no workers have been affected, and to draw up a plan for the cleaning and decontamination of the facility.’ Megasa has a workforce of around 130 employees at the Narón plant.