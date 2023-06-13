Red flag for Spanish beach as bathing is banned

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 16:17

Red flag for bathers. Credit: Zharate/Shutterstock.com

Concerns for public health have led to a ban on bathing on a beach in northern Spain.

On Tuesday, June 13, the beach at Zarautz, in Gipuzkoa, Basque Country has been served with a red flag after it was decided that the water posed a health risk to bathers, according to El Diario Vasco.

Tests conducted by environmental authorities have shown a specific breach of quality, leading the council with no alternative but to ban bathers until further notice.

After only two weeks of the summer season, this incident comes as a setback for the beaches of Gipuzkoa. On Monday it was the beach at La Concha in San Sebastian that had to ban bathing due to a diesel spillage from a sinking yacht. Today it was the turn of the lifeguards in Zarautz who had to put up the red flag on the beach to restrict bathing completely.

In a statement at noon today the Town Hall announced, ‘for health reasons, bathing on Zarautz beach will be prohibited until further notice. The Basque Government’s Department of Health has reported that in the last control carried out on the water at Zarautz Beach, a specific failure to comply with the quality criteria indicated in the regulations has been detected. As a result, bathing is provisionally banned until further notice.’

Further tests are expected within the coming days when hopefully the Basque Government will get the all-clear and order the red flag will be removed. In the meantime, the council is calling for the public to behave responsibly and to comply ‘at all times with the instructions of the Zarautz beach lifeguard service.’