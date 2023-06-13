Red flag for Spanish beach as bathing is banned

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 16:17
Red flag for bathers.
Credit:
Zharate/Shutterstock.com
Concerns for public health have led to a ban on bathing on a beach in northern Spain.
On Tuesday, June 13, the beach at Zarautz, in Gipuzkoa, Basque Country has been served with a red flag after it was decided that the water posed a health risk to bathers, according to El Diario Vasco.
Tests conducted by environmental authorities have shown a specific breach of quality, leading the council with no alternative but to ban bathers until further notice.
After only two weeks of the summer season, this incident comes as a setback for the beaches of Gipuzkoa. On Monday it was the beach at La Concha in San Sebastian that had to ban bathing due to a diesel spillage from a sinking yacht. Today it was the turn of the lifeguards in Zarautz who had to put up the red flag on the beach to restrict bathing completely.
In a statement at noon today the Town Hall announced, ‘for health reasons, bathing on Zarautz beach will be prohibited until further notice. The Basque Government’s Department of Health has reported that in the last control carried out on the water at Zarautz Beach, a specific failure to comply with the quality criteria indicated in the regulations has been detected. As a result, bathing is provisionally banned until further notice.’
Further tests are expected within the coming days when hopefully the Basque Government will get the all-clear and order the red flag will be removed. In the meantime, the council is calling for the public to behave responsibly and to comply ‘at all times with the instructions of the Zarautz beach lifeguard service.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.