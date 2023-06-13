By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2023 • 9:09

Substantial sum raised by community choir, All Aloud, in Arboleas. Image: All Aloud / Facebook.

On the evening of June 9, the community choir All Aloud raised a substantial sum of money by performing a charity concert in aid of the Spanish cancer charity AECC.

The concert took place at the Kubatin Bar behind the Hostal Meson in Arboleas.

About a hundred people rocked up intent on enjoying themselves and to hear a variety of music and songs.

The sum raised has not been calculated as yet but appears to be substantial and will be added to in July when All Aloud performs their final concert of the year at the Convento in Vera on July 17 at 7:00.PM.

The concert will be in support of the AECC and also supporting the art exhibition being held by local artists. Head along and enjoy a combination of the arts in one place!

All Aloud is a group of local people who meet on Wednesday afternoons at 3:00.PM in the Kubatin Bar in Arboleas, to sing and have fun. It is more of a social group than a purely singing group and there are social events throughout the year.

Why not take a trip to meet the group?