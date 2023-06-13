Summer Gala for charities in Sotogrande

By John Smith • 13 June 2023 • 15:19
The choir performed in Sotogrande
Credit: OPS
ON the evening of Saturday June 10, the Camerata Sotogrande Choir based in Sotogrande hosted a musical evening which attracted a very large audience.
It took place in a private house with a large garden and guests were invited to bring along their own drinks and picnics and also take part in a competition for the best dressed table which was eventually won by a collection of Santa Claus characters.
There was a raffle with many top prizes and funds from this were to be shared by Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro, Collective Calling and The Duquesa Charitable Society of St George.
The musical entertainment was divided into two halves with the first half featuring Nolan Frendo, who was lead singer with popular Gibraltar band Jetstream and he was followed by the choir with a number of different numbers, but keeping the Gibraltar connection with the song One Moment in Time written by the Rock’s most famous musician Albert Hammond.
During the interval, it was the turn of a collection of energetic Tunas (a group of students, all dressed up in traditional costume who sing their serenades) entertained until Nolan Frendo returned followed by Rafa a cellist from Gibraltar and then a final selection from Camerata Sotogrande (https://www.cameratasotogrande.org/).
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
