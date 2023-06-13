Tragic loss of film star Treat Williams, killed in motorcycle accident

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 10:12

Treat williams. Credit: Everwood/Facebook.com

The American film and stage star Treat Williams has died following a motorcycle accident yesterday.

On Monday, June 12, the 71-year-old actor was involved in a road accident while riding his motorcycle, he was airlifted to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries, according to People.

His agent for the past 15 years, Barry McPherson said: ‘He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.’

Born in 1951, Williams had a long career on stage and screen and appeared in many well-known films including, Marathon Man, The Eagle Has Landed, Hair, The Empire Strikes Back, and Once Upon A Time In America.

Speaking of the circumstances of Williams’ death McPherson continued: ‘He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.’

According to emergency services, the incident occurred on Monday around 5:00 pm near Dorset, Vermont, USA. It is believed that the only vehicles involved were a car and a motorcycle. Williams was the only casualty and was subsequently airlifted to a New York hospital.

Investigating officers will today continue to examine the circumstances of the crash. Although still in its early stages, it is suspected that the car driver was turning and failed to see the motorcycle.

Treat Williams’ career spanned over 40 years including film and stage work and the TV drama series Everwood.

The actor was married to actress Pam Van Sant with whom they had two children, Gill and Elllie.