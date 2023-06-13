Tuesday 13 and other Spanish superstitions

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 15:10

Unlucky for some! Credit: Andrew Mayovskyy/Shutterstock.com

Today is one of the unluckiest days in Spain, but why? Read on to find out.

In many countries, Friday 13, is the day when many expect the worse and pay extra attention to their safety, but for the Spanish, it’s actually Tuesday 13, that’s today!

Numbers in particular can have ominous significance for numerous cultures around the world. In fact, fear of the number 13 even has its own word, Triskaidekaphobia, and when combined with Tuesday, this spells bad luck for many in Spain.

Today is known as Martes Trece in Spain. However, while many superstitions are shrouded in mystery, it is believed that one of the reasons is the word Martes is close to Mars, the Roman god of war.

There is also an old adage that Tuesdays aren’t great at the best of times, the advice is widely held that it’s best not to get married, not to begin a journey and basically just stay indoors, according to Our Spanish Adventures.

There are many other superstitions that abound around the world from walking under ladders, and black cats to breaking a mirror and crossing someone on the stairs. But Spain has a few interesting ones of its own, one which you may be aware of is never to put your bag on the floor, as the likelihood is you’ll lose all your money.

There are however some more surprising ones. Never buy scissors or knives as such a gift could result in the friendship being severed.

Always enter a room with your right foot, as using the left is sure to bring bad luck. However all is not lost, if you do forget, simply make the sign of the cross three times to cancel it out.

Oh and while you’re at it, stick a cactus in the window as this too is guaranteed to ward off evil.

And finally, did you know that you could be dicing with death if you put your hat on the bed? Apparently, bad spirits live in your hair and don’t need much encouragement to set up shop on your bed where they are infinitely more dangerous. Sleep well.