By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2023 • 16:20
UK shoots for the stars as space-based solar power prepares for lift-off. Image: Triff / Shutterstock.com.
The UK’s space-based solar power industry is preparing for lift-off thanks to a multi-million government investment to develop cutting-edge technology.
Spaced-based solar power collects energy from the Sun using panels on satellites and beaming it safely back to Earth with wireless technology.
An independent study in 2021, found that space-based solar power could generate up to 10GW of electricity a year by 2050, a quarter of the UK’s current electricity demand. It could create a multi-billion pound industry, with 143,000 jobs across the country, supporting one of the Prime Minister’s priorities to grow the economy.
The UK is among several countries, including Japan and the United States, committed to the development of space-based solar power. Earlier this month, scientists at the California Institute of Technology claimed to have achieved a world-first by successfully transmitting solar power to Earth from space.
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps said: “I want the UK to boldly go where no country has gone before, boosting our energy security by getting our power directly from space.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.