By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2023 • 16:20

UK shoots for the stars as space-based solar power prepares for lift-off. Image: Triff / Shutterstock.com.

The UK’s space-based solar power industry is preparing for lift-off thanks to a multi-million government investment to develop cutting-edge technology.

Spaced-based solar power collects energy from the Sun using panels on satellites and beaming it safely back to Earth with wireless technology.

An independent study in 2021, found that space-based solar power could generate up to 10GW of electricity a year by 2050, a quarter of the UK’s current electricity demand. It could create a multi-billion pound industry, with 143,000 jobs across the country, supporting one of the Prime Minister’s priorities to grow the economy.

The UK is among several countries, including Japan and the United States, committed to the development of space-based solar power. Earlier this month, scientists at the California Institute of Technology claimed to have achieved a world-first by successfully transmitting solar power to Earth from space.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps said: “I want the UK to boldly go where no country has gone before, boosting our energy security by getting our power directly from space.”