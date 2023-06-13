Why sleeping with a fan on isn’t always a good idea

By John Ensor • 13 June 2023 • 19:01

Fans: Don't overdo it. Credit: Milles Studio/Shutterstock.com

Stifling hot nights can make it almost impossible to get to sleep, especially when there isn’t a breath of air, hence many people reach for an electric fan to create a soothing breeze.

Keeping a fan on constantly through the night may make us more comfortable, but could have adverse implications for our health, writes amerisleep.com.

Along with the cool air also come airborne allergens, such as dust, spores, pollen and dust mites, which can lead to a runny nose, eye and throat irritations and in some cases breathing difficulties, especially for those who are already susceptible to asthma and hay fever.

Prolonged use of a fan can also dry one’s nose and throat, which can cause our bodies to overcompensate its production of mucus, resulting in headaches and blocked nasal passages. Sensitive areas such as our eyes and skin can also suffer from dryness and irritation.

For anyone with existing muscle pain, a fan can exacerbate the problem as a constant blast of cool air can lead to cramp.

This isn’t to say that the use of fans is of no benefit, sometimes it’s just a case of the way they’re managed.

The advice is to keep the fan a reasonable distance away from oneself, if possible, preferably set with a timer to turn the fan off after an hour or so. Oscillating fans where the whole head moves from side to side also distribute air more evenly and don’t concentrate the air in one spot.

Another tip to keep the air from becoming too dry is to place a bowl of water in front of the fan, and maybe even add ice cubes to keep the flow of air both moist and cool.

There are lots of other little hacks too, like light-coloured bedroom curtains kept drawn throughout the day which help reflect the heat.