By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2023 • 8:24
Adra Triathlon Club return home victorious. Image: Adra Triathlon Club.
The Adra Triathlon Club has returned from the fifth Malaga Aquathlon with a gold and a silver medal.
The Adra Triathlon Club travelled to Malaga to compete in the fifth Aquathlon, held on Sunday, June 11, at the Misericordia Beach and the Antonio Banderas Promenade. The event brought together more than 300 athletes in various categories.
In the traditional championship, the Abderita club won two medals, a gold medal for the young Sara Souto Rodríguez, in the Alevín Femenino category; and a silver medal with second place for Rubén Sánchez González, in the Benjamín Masculino category.
A total of eleven triathletes from Adra took part in the event in practically all categories, obtaining great results.
It is worth remembering that this Club was created just a few months ago, with the support of the Adra City Council, with the aim of continuing to give young people the chance to practice different sports in the ancient city.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
