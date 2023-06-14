Average price of electricity in Spain on Wednesday, June 14

By Chris King • 14 June 2023 • 0:00

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, June 14, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 5.71 per cent compared to today, Tuesday 13. Specifically, the price will stand at €84.53/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €84.53/MWh tomorrow.

The minimum price, of €55.07/MWh, will occur between the hours of 11 am and midday, while the maximum price will be recorded between 9 pm and 10 pm, at €114.69/MWh.

On Tuesday, March 28, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission.

It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.

In today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, confirmed the approval of a new system for calculating the regulated tariff.

This is known as the Precio de Venta al Pequeño Consumidor (PVPC). It will come into effect on 1 January 2024.

With this new calculation, it will no longer be linked to the daily electricity market and will start to be calculated on the basis of long-term pricing. As the Minister for Territorial Policy pointed out: ‘consumers should be reassured because they do not have to do anything’.