Bus driver held at gunpoint in front of terrified passengers in Estepona

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 20:14

Gunman threatens bus driver. Credit: MuImages-Mic/Shutterstock.com

A man held up a bus in Estepona last night and threatened the driver at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.

Late last night on Tuesday, June 13, a bus full of terrified passengers was held up en route from Estepona by a masked gunman who demanded money from the driver, according to Malga Hoy.

The bus was on its way to San Pedro Alcántara from Estepona at around 11:40 pm, when a hooded man, armed with a gun, stormed onto the bus and demanded the driver hand over the money in the cash box.

Shortly before midnight, while still in the municipality of Estepona, the driver stopped the bus in Parque Antena, which is located a few metres from the Cancelada stop. One of the passengers said the area was very dark, far from shops and houses with no security cameras nearby.

The same passenger revealed that as the bus was approaching the stop, she spotted a passenger, dressed in red, waiting at the bus shelter, who seconds later got on the bus. However, in the distance, she saw another man was running towards the bus, ‘I saw him and thought he was just another late passenger.’

However, events then took a dramatic turn. As soon as the man got near, he grabbed the passenger, who was still standing at the entrance of the bus, from behind and using a gun held him hostage. He then turned his attention to the driver, shouting: ‘Give me the money.’

According to the woman’s account, the driver did not give in to the man’s threats, who then tried to take the money from the cash register himself, which the driver again resisted. At that point it seems the individual panicked and left the bus, making his getaway across the motorway.

Despite being ‘in shock,’ the woman passenger, who is also pregnant says that at one point she managed to turn around to look at the rest of the people travelling in the vehicle and saw them all ‘on the ground, with their hands on their heads protecting themselves and in absolute silence.’

One male passenger managed to pick up his phone and call the 112 Andalucía emergency service to report what had happened. In his call, he confirmed that no one had been hurt in the incident

The National Police responded immediately and have taken charge of the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.