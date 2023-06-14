High flyers excite 150,000 in Motril

By John Smith • 14 June 2023 • 16:57

Enjoying the annual flypasts Credit: Motril Air show

MORE than 150,000 people gathered on the beaches of Motril to enjoy the 17th Ciudad de Motril International Air Festival organised by the Orion Aeronautical Association.

The main flypast was on Sunday June 11 and once again, the range of different aircraft was exceptional and happily there were no accidents to mar the event.

Local mayor, Luisa García Chamorro, was full of praise for the organisers and congratulated the Orion Andalusian Aeronautical Association and “especially José Miguel Pérez Juárez, who not only organises this festival but also Motril Armed Forces Day.”

With so many people arriving on the beaches, it was very important that all of the local officials such as police, firefighters and paramedics were on hand to ensure that all ran smoothly and by all accounts everyone enjoyed the spectacle.

This annual event is the busiest that the town sees and whilst many people only visit for the day, they still bring much needed publicity for the town as well as custom for nearby businesses.