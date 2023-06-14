High flyers excite 150,000 in Motril

By John Smith • 14 June 2023 • 16:57
Enjoying the annual flypasts
Credit: Motril Air show
MORE than 150,000 people gathered on the beaches of Motril to enjoy the 17th Ciudad de Motril International Air Festival organised by the Orion Aeronautical Association.
The main flypast was on Sunday June 11 and once again, the range of different aircraft was exceptional and happily there were no accidents to mar the event.
Local mayor, Luisa García Chamorro, was full of praise for the organisers and congratulated the Orion Andalusian Aeronautical Association and “especially José Miguel Pérez Juárez, who not only organises this festival but also Motril Armed Forces Day.”
With so many people arriving on the beaches, it was very important that all of the local officials such as police, firefighters and paramedics were on hand to ensure that all ran smoothly and by all accounts everyone enjoyed the spectacle.
This annual event is the busiest that the town sees and whilst many people only visit for the day, they still bring much needed publicity for the town as well as custom for nearby businesses.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
