Jet2 adds more flights to Spain to meet demand

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 15:53

Jet2 Aircraft. Credit: Jet2/Facebook.com

Jet2 have announced plans to expand its services to Spain and Europe in order to meet the increasing demand for Spring vacations.

Starting early next year the holiday airline is going to add extra services from Manchester Airport to Spain and other popular destinations across Europe, according to the Manchester Evening News.

As of March 2024, Jet2 will offer flights to Girona, while also boosting its capacity to destinations such as Ibiza and Reus.

Jet2’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Heapy said: ‘As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity for Summer 24 from Manchester Airport.’

He went on to explain how the company was quick to spot new trends and meet demands: ‘Customers and independent travel agents in the region have been flocking to book holidays for the early summer season, so we are delighted to be offering even more choice and flexibility to eight sun destinations and giving holidaymakers many opportunities to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays.’

Speaking about the exciting new development he concluded: ‘By adding additional services during peak times such as the Easter holidays, we are giving customers exactly what they want – an early slice of summer sun, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and grab this.’

It is understood that flights to Girona, on Spain’s Costa Brava, will begin towards the end of March 2024, along with increased services to the beautiful island of Ibiza,

While April will see Reus, one of the country’s leading exporters of vermouth, benefit from an improved service.

Other European destinations are also to be improved, including: Rhodes, Antalya and Izmir in Turkey, Tivat in Montenegro and the Croatian city of Dubrovnik.