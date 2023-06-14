London Council’s controversial plan to ban ice-cream vans

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 21:35

Ice-cream vans: A nuisance? Credit: Lori Sparkia/Shutterstock.com

A controversial plan by a London council is under discussion which could see the traditional British ice-cream van banished from its streets.

On Wednesday, June 14, Greenwich Council are seriously considering banning ice-cream vans from 33 streets under its jurisdiction, as local bureaucrats label them a nuisance, writes The Sun.

The main reasons for the crackdown are cited as pollution and public nuisance.

A Greenwich Council spokesperson said: ‘We already welcome the trading of ice-cream vans in hundreds of locations in the borough, but itinerant ice-cream van trading – defined as trading from a vehicle which goes from place to place – can cause unacceptable levels of nuisance, as well as having a negative impact on air quality from engine idling in sensitive locations.’

The statement continued: ‘This has already been restricted in some areas. The council is currently reviewing its Street and Ice-Cream Trading policy as required by the London Local Authorities Act 1990 (as amended).

‘Once considered at the council’s cabinet meeting, the policy will be subject to consultation for members of the public and other stakeholders to comment.’

There are also concerns that queues for ice-cream would spoil some of Greenwich’s tourist spots as people ‘clutter’ the view for others and ‘bottleneck’ popular areas like the World Heritage Site, the Cutty Sark, and the Royal Observatory.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom as the council has proposed two specific zones where ice-cream vans can park and serve the puplic. It is also reported that vendors would have access to the affected streets once a day for 15 minutes.

Referring to the proposed ban, veteran DJ Tony Blackburn posted his thoughts on Twitter: ‘It seems that in certain areas of London the authorities are suggesting that Ice Cream Vans are a nuisance and they should be banned.

‘Who are these miserable people who come up with these stupid ideas. I love a Mr Softie ice cream and the sight of an ice cream van with families getting a 99 cone fills my heart with happiness. Lets have more ice cream vans and stop these miserable law makers who don’t like ice cream vans in their tracks.’

And in a rare fit of pique Mr Blackburn concluded: ‘Lets tell them where they can stick their Mr Whippies !!’

Others agreed: ‘Well said, far too many negative people, I have always thought, there should be a Good News Chanel, as an antidote to the main news channels which are full of negativity!’

While another added wistfully, ‘part of the community fabric – always sentimental hearing the tune as the van arrives.’

Finally one person wondered where it would all end: ‘Agree. What next … church bells? lawnmowers?’