Rafa Nadal (the tennis player’s cousin) awarded deputy seat in Balearic Parliament

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 18:35

People's Party reshuffle. Credit: Gago Design/Shutterstock.com

Rafa Nadal is to take his place in the Balearic Parliament, representing the People’s Party, but by way of clarification, it isn’t the legendary tennis player, but rather his namesake cousin.

The 26-year-old cousin of tennis player Rafa Nadal has won a seat in the Balearic Parliament. Rafael Nadal Barceló will take the seat that belonged to the secretary general of the party, according to OK Diario, Wednesday, June 14.

The relative of the former world’s number-one tennis ace will fill the void left by the secretary general of the party, Sandra Fernández, who resigned after being designated number 2 on the PP Balearic candidacy for the Congress of Deputies in the general elections on 23 July.

Not much is known about Rafael Nadal Barceló other than this will be his first introduction to public office, and up until this point, there is hardly any information about him, except for his famous family connection, as he maintains a discreet private life in Mallorca. However, his father, Rafael Nadal Homar, has been a councillor for the PP in the Manacor Town Hall and also a member of Parliament.

The current sports technical director of the Rafa Nadal Academy is Toni Nadal, his uncle. He too has been one of the new independent signings of the president of the national PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. It is believed that his involvement will energise the foundation of the Reformismo21 party, he commented, ‘I will not enter politics, I just want to contribute my experience to the PP to improve society.’