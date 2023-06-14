Return to the wild

By Glenn Wickman • 14 June 2023 • 15:07

Image by Denia Town Hall

DENIA Town Hall and staff at Valencia’s Oceanogràfic aquarium last week released three turtles back into the sea at Punta del Raset beach.

The event was timed to coincide with World Oceans Day on June 8 and also included a talk on sea turtles and marine conservation for pupils at the local Alfa&Omega and Montgó schools, who had won awards for projects on climate change and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The turtles were released after spending time recovering at El Arca del Mar centre at the Oceanogràfic, where they were taken after they had been victims of accidental capture by fishermen and plastic ingestion.

Two of the turtles had been fostered by the schools and named Oceanix and Alfa, while the third was fostered by the local fisherman’s guild and named Lotán.

Denia Ecological Transition councillor Maite Pérez Conejero welcomed the participants in the event before the experts from the Oceanogràfic gave the talk for the schoolchildren.