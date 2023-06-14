By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2023 • 12:53

Royal Order Agreement for the promotion of the Dama de Elche. Image: Visit Elche

Elche’s Councillor for Culture, Marga Anton has signed a €6,000 Royal Order Agreement for the promotion of the Dama de Elche through activities taking place in August during the city’s fiestas.

The Lady of Elche Dama de Elche is a limestone bust that was discovered on Wednesday, August 4 in 1897. An 18-year-old young man, Manuel Campello, who was doing some farming work in Alcudia, found a stone. When he removed it, the face of the bust was revealed.

The sculpture was leaning slightly to the right, facing southeast, on two stone slabs. Its location and position reveal that it was intentionally concealed, since, to protect it, a semicircle of protection slabs was built to demarcate the necessary space to house the sculpture.

The Dama de Elche measures 56 cm high, 49 cm wide and 37 cm deep at the base. She weighs 65 kg.

A gala ceremony is set to take place in the Rotonda del Parque on August 4 to mark the 125th anniversary of the discovery of the Iberian bust.