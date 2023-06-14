Serial bag thief in Nijar arrested by Guardia Civil

By John Ensor • 14 June 2023 • 23:17

Police remove violent robber from the streets. Credit: Pinholeimaging /Shutterstock.com.

Police have arrested a ‘violent’ thief following a spate of robberies in Almeria.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly carried out multiple robberies by snatching bags from pedestrians who were mainly women, writes Diario de Almeria, Wednesday, June 14.

The police were alerted earlier this year when one of the victims reported the matter to them, the man is suspected of eight robberies within the space of one month in the area of Nijar.

The suspect’s method was to almost always target women, and forcefully snatch the victim’s belongings from them, leading some of the women to require medical attention, according to authorities.

Officers reported that the victims, aged between 20 and 50, were carrying handbags or shoulder bags which the accused ‘took from them in a very aggressive manner.’

Police became aware of the individual in March when one of the victims filed a complaint. Reportedly the woman had been approached by an individual riding a bicycle, who then snatched her handbag before making his escape.

Officers were then made aware of seven more robberies with the same modus operandi in Campohermoso, in Níjar, which took place during the second half of March and early April.

During the course of the investigation, police held interviews with possible witnesses who, together with an account provided by the victim, made it possible to gather enough information to determine the identity of the suspect.

Police conducted a search based on the information, which subsequently led to the arrest of the young man, who has been charged with eight alleged offences of robbery with violence and intimidation.