By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 June 2023 • 18:30

The Grand Tour team. Credit: Phil Guest from Bournemouth, U/CC BY-SA 2.0

Former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be taking on a 1,400-mile trip around Europe in the latest series of The Grand Tour.

Following the trio being axed from Top Gear back in 2015, the trio of friends and presenters have been working with Amazon Prime to produce several series of The Grand Tour, which is very similar to the Top Gear specials people become accustomed to watching and loving.

Top Gear has certainly never been the same since the trio departed, whereas The Grand Tour has been a huge hit, showing people watched it for the personalities and people, instead of the actual concept of Top Gear.

The Grand Tour to return

Fans can now start to get excited as the new series this Friday, June 16th, which is titled The Grand Tour: Eurocrash as the trio will be heading off around Europe on an adventure doing different challenges in all sorts of cars they have found, done up and bought.

It has been reported that the three men will be travelling through Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia and during the trip they’re said to be taking part in a Soviet-style Formula 1 challenge with a famous racing driver.

1400 miles, 4 countries, 3 legends! Eurocrash is out on the 16th of June! #TheGrandTour #TheGrandTourEurocrash pic.twitter.com/undktJT6FL — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 9, 2023

There are sure to be many laughs along the way with Clarkson, Hammond and May as they are said to be getting shot by archers along the way and take part in a Fast and Furious-style challenge at the ending.

With this being a very special series there is only going to be one episode – which is disappointing in itself for fans – however, it is said to be 90 minutes long, so fans can expect to be laughing the whole way through, as well as seeing some interesting types of cars both old and new.

The Grand Tour set for a European special

If fans are wanting to catch up with previous episodes of The Grand Tour they will have to purchase an Amazon Prime subscription which will set them back £8.99 a month, although students can get it at a discount rate of £4.49 per month.

Fans also don’t have to worry about this being a finale and goodbye from the boys as Clarkson has revealed they are in the midst of filming yet another series of The Grand Tour, despite him already being busy with his newly-found farm duties.