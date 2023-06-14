By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2023 • 14:30
Velez-Malaga hosts its local Tennis and Padel League Finals. Image: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga / Facebook.
VELEZ-MALAGA’S local Tennis & Padel League Finals took place on Sunday, June 11. The Sun was shining, encouraging a fantastic turnout with more than 300 participants.
The League Finals were held at the Fernando Ruiz Hierro Polideportivo and in the Maria Zambrano Park, where the best local players of these sporting disciplines offered a great day’s entertainment
A total of 11 categories in padel (3 of them for minors) and 2 in tennis took place.
Padel has become an increasingly popular sport in Spain. It is a mix between Tennis and Squash. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court surrounded by glass walls and metallic mash. The court is one-third of the size of a tennis court.
The ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned. Points can be scored when the ball does bounce twice in the competitor’s field.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.