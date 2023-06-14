By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2023 • 14:30

Velez-Malaga hosts its local Tennis and Padel League Finals. Image: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga / Facebook.

VELEZ-MALAGA’S local Tennis & Padel League Finals took place on Sunday, June 11. The Sun was shining, encouraging a fantastic turnout with more than 300 participants.

The League Finals were held at the Fernando Ruiz Hierro Polideportivo and in the Maria Zambrano Park, where the best local players of these sporting disciplines offered a great day’s entertainment

A total of 11 categories in padel (3 of them for minors) and 2 in tennis took place.

Padel has become an increasingly popular sport in Spain. It is a mix between Tennis and Squash. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court surrounded by glass walls and metallic mash. The court is one-third of the size of a tennis court.

The ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned. Points can be scored when the ball does bounce twice in the competitor’s field.