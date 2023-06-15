After saving around 450 lives, one of Spain’s most prolific blood donors has to stop

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 19:07

Image of a patient having a blood transfusion. Credit: SebGross/Shutterstock.com

Pedro Sáez is a resident of Santo Domingo de la Calzada, who throughout his life has been a prolific blood donor.

He has been the largest donor of blood in the autonomous community and province of La Rioja in northern Spain. Pedro has donated blood on 135 occasions which has saved an estimated 450 lives.

During an interview with cadenaser.com he recalled that his first time giving blood was at the age of 28, on March 30, 1978. “I became a blood donor because they told me that I had too much blood. When I was young, I woke up many days with blood on the pillow and on the sheets”, he explained.

Although he wants to continue, the law in Spain currently prohibits those aged over 70 from giving blood. Once a potential donor reaches 65 they must visit the GP annually to check the body’s parameters related to blood pressure, height, weight, and temperature.

If the test results are positive, then a person can continue donating. “You are given a piece of paper indicating that you can continue donating for another year”, said Sáez.

Because he was about to hit 70 this year, Pedro had a sad moment on March 17, when he donated his blood for the final time. “I have not noticed anything strange when I donate blood. It is true that I used to donate on Friday, so on Saturday I walked a little less in the mountains”, he told the news outlet.

The current age limit for donating blood is 70 years, which is why Sáez has stopped donating blood. He has four children who although he tried to get them to follow in his footsteps, they have not done so.

“My youngest daughter does want to, but since she is not in Santo Domingo, she does not do it. I tell her that I will accompany her”, Pedro continued.

Wednesday, June 14, was World Blood Donor Day and the resident of La Rioja urged people to donate. “If you can go to donate blood, go. It’s a good job, you can do very well and you can save many lives. It only takes five or ten minutes”.