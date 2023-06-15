By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2023 • 19:22

Alicante among the ten best destinations in the world. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

The airline, British Airways has included Alicante among the ten best destinations in the world to travel with children.

The news comes after the airline conducted a study based on the opinions of 200,000 British parents who have travelled abroad with their young children.

The ratings have taken into account the score of the destination in terms of accommodation, restaurants, activities and local attractions.

In the case of Alicante, they also value that “it is a historic city that has been inhabited continuously for more than 7,000 years and, as such, there are numerous places of interest such as the Castle of Santa Barbara and the Old Town”. In addition, covering the entire province, they cite Aqua Natura, in Benidorm, as a park that “offers many attractions for children.”

The ranking prepared by British Airways is headed by Krakow, Lisbon and Dubai. The first Spanish destination on the list is Tenerife in position six and Alicante closes the “top 10”.

Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has welcomed this study “as great news due to the importance of British Airways and the dissemination that this ranking can give to the international level and also because the British tourist has a specific weight in Alicante and in the province ”.

In addition, they remember that “it is not the first time that Alicante appears as one of the best destinations to travel with the little ones due to our climate, beaches and recreational, cultural and gastronomic offer”.