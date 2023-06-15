Almanzora Group of Friends enjoy art demonstration

By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2023 • 16:47
Art demonstration host, Marian Nobbs.
Image: Almanzora Group of Friends / Linda Wisbach / Facebook.
Almanzora Group of Friends held a very successful art demonstration on June 14 hosted by Marian Nobbs.
The Group would like to say a very big thank you to the host for an extremely interesting insight into the use of acrylics and getting started.
Using acrylic paints, Marian provided the audience with a lot of practical advice, hints and tips. The handout was also very informative and the group left with enthusiasm and excitement to get started.
Marian displayed an excellent hedgerow scene with other lovely art pieces demonstrating what can be achieved with the use of acrylics.
The morning ended with the group enjoying lunch together at the Senior Centre in Albox, Centro Municipal Recreativo de Mayores, Calle Ramon y Cajal 23.
If any art fans are looking for a group to share their knowledge and work, Marian informed the Almanzora Group of Friends that there is an Art Group held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00.AM until midday. If anyone is interested in going along to find out more information, head to Charlotte’s Bar & Restaurant (formally Chapman’s), Avenida Lepanto, 46, 04800, Albox.
Keeping busy as always, Almanzora Group of Friends are holding their Summer Fun and Games event on July 1 at the Library, Plaza San Antonio and on July 19 they will enjoy a quiz at the Centro Municipal Recreativo de Mayores.
For more information on the Almazora Group of Friends, email: almanzorafriends@gmail.com, head to the website: almanzoragof.org, or call (+34) 602 49 53 06.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.