Almanzora Group of Friends enjoy art demonstration

By Anna Ellis • 15 June 2023 • 16:47

Art demonstration host, Marian Nobbs. Image: Almanzora Group of Friends / Linda Wisbach / Facebook.

Almanzora Group of Friends held a very successful art demonstration on June 14 hosted by Marian Nobbs.

The Group would like to say a very big thank you to the host for an extremely interesting insight into the use of acrylics and getting started.

Using acrylic paints, Marian provided the audience with a lot of practical advice, hints and tips. The handout was also very informative and the group left with enthusiasm and excitement to get started.

Marian displayed an excellent hedgerow scene with other lovely art pieces demonstrating what can be achieved with the use of acrylics.

The morning ended with the group enjoying lunch together at the Senior Centre in Albox, Centro Municipal Recreativo de Mayores, Calle Ramon y Cajal 23.

If any art fans are looking for a group to share their knowledge and work, Marian informed the Almanzora Group of Friends that there is an Art Group held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00.AM until midday. If anyone is interested in going along to find out more information, head to Charlotte’s Bar & Restaurant (formally Chapman’s), Avenida Lepanto, 46, 04800, Albox.

Keeping busy as always, Almanzora Group of Friends are holding their Summer Fun and Games event on July 1 at the Library, Plaza San Antonio and on July 19 they will enjoy a quiz at the Centro Municipal Recreativo de Mayores.

For more information on the Almazora Group of Friends, email: almanzorafriends@gmail.com, head to the website: almanzoragof.org, or call (+34) 602 49 53 06.